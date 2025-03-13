Kim Kardashian Gives Shady Details on Kris Humphries Engagement Ring From Their 72-Day Marriage

Kim Kardashian is sharing some rare details from her divorce from Kris Humphries. On the March 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke with sister Khloé Kardashian about the engagement ring Humphries gave her ahead of their disastrous 72-day marriage, revealing that she paid for the sparkler almost entirely herself.

Kim, 44, started off by looking back at all of her engagement rings over the years, recalling that her first, which came ahead of her four-year marriage to Damon Thomas, was a 14-karat cushion-cut diamond sparkler.

Her second engagement ring, which Humphries presented to her during his proposal, was an 18-karat emerald-cut diamond from Lorraine Schwartz. “I didn’t keep that,” she explained. “I was pregnant with [daughter] North [West], still married to him and in order to divorce him, he said I had to give him the ring in my divorce. That I bought.”

NBA player Kris Humphries and TV personality Kim Kardashian attend A Night of Style & Glamour to welcome newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries at Capitale on August 31, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kim added that Humphries only “contributed a fifth” for the ring, but ended up getting the whole thing back in their split. When Schwartz said that “getting rid of that” was probably “best” and “worth every dime,” Kim quipped, “But I would’ve loved a collection.”

The SKIMS founder, whose third marriage to Kanye West came to an end with a 2021 divorce filing, mused, “I wonder what my next ring shape will be — on my last and final hoorah.”

Kim previously spoke about her infamous 72-day marriage to Humphries during the 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, admitting that she “felt pressured” to go through with the 2011 wedding because it was going to be filmed for her family’s reality show and she didn’t want to “let everyone down.”

Chris Humphries and Kim Kardashian on ‘the tonight show with jay leno’ on October 4, 2011 (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

“I thought, ‘Okay, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it’s going to be a huge joke, and I think I just have cold feet,’” she said. “So I was like, ‘Okay guys, it’s just cold feet, I got this, it’s cold feet, we’re filming the show.’”

Looking back at the time, Kim said she felt like she handled her split from Humphries “the wrong way” and admitted to owing him an apology. “I was so nervous to break up with someone, I handled it totally the wrong way,” she explained. “I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I couldn’t… I just didn’t know how to deal. I learned so much from it.”

The Kardashians streams new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.