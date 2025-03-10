Kim Kardashian Seen Getting ‘Married’ on Malibu Beach — But It’s Not What You Think

Is the fourth time a charm? Kim Kardashian has been open about her desire to be in love again, and despite three divorces under her belt, she’s not opposed to walking down the aisle to her hopefully happily ever after. After being spotted getting married on a Malibu beach recently, fans wondered if the SKIMS founder found her Mr. Right. But it’s not what people think.

Instead, the mother of four is in her acting era. The faux wedding took place as she was filming a scene for Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming drama series, All’s Fair. She was photographed running across a sandy beach wearing a white bridal gown as she held hands with her TV husband, Matthew Noszka, as reported by The Independent.

The legal drama series stars Kardashian as Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm, coinciding with her own personal legal career. The series star studded, with Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor.

The new series marks Kardashian’s second TV collaboration with Murphy. Her role in season 12 of American Horror Story lauded rave reviews.

The Kardashians star was previously married to Kanye West before filing for divorce after seven years, announcing her split in January 2021. The former pair share four children: North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five. North is following in her famous parents’ footsteps, with acting, modeling, and music opportunities, some of which have been captured for the Hulu reality series, with Kardashian taking on the momager role.

Kardashian was also married to retired NBA player, Kris Humphries. Their six month courtship and lavish wedding was captured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage.

Her first marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas when she was just 19. They split after three years together.