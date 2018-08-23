Kim Kardashian Denies Fourth Child Rumors: ‘None of That Was True’

A report surfaced this week that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are planning to have a fourth child via surrogate, but Kardashian has since seemingly shut that rumor down.

Speaking to E! News at the Christie’s x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, the reality star seemed to indicate that there was no truth behind the report.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, I read that, I read something…none of that was true,” she said. “But I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so…I don’t know.”

In classic Kardashian fashion, the mogul noted that fans will see more of her family’s journey on the upcoming season of her show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show,” she revealed. “But as of now, no.”

Us Weekly had originally reported that the couple had one remaining embryo, a boy, with a source saying they plan to have it implanted in a gestational carrier “soon.”

In January, Kardashian and West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via gestational carrier. She is also mom to daughter North and son Saint.

Kardashian’s first two pregnancies had been high-risk and doctors had warned her against getting pregnant again, a journey that was documented on KUWTK.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy,” the 37-year-old wrote on her website after Chicago’s birth. “Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own. After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

Kardashian has previously spoken about wanting a big family, though she told ELLE earlier this year that four children would be her limit.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she said. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

In the interview, Kardashian also discussed using a gestational carrier for the first time.

“I hated being pregnant,” she said. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

