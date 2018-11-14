Kim Kardashian Confronts Tristan Thompson for First Time After Cheating Scandal During Tense Exchange in Khloe’s Delivery Room

The most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw the family receive the news that Tristan Thompson had reportedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian during her pregnancy, and the upcoming episode will document the birth of the couple’s daughter, True Thompson.

Ahead of the birth, Kardashian’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian came face-to-face with Thompson for the first time since the news broke, and a preview clip from the episode proves that the moment wasn’t exactly smooth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The sisters arrived in Khloé’s delivery room in a hospital in Cleveland, with Thompson standing and looking at his phone as the reality stars made their way into the room.

Kim then passed by Thompson on her way to the bathroom. When she came back out, she mimed slitting her throat, sticking her tongue out at Thompson while the NBA player had his back turned. She then repeats the gesture and points at Thompson, who is standing next to Khloé’s bed and holding her hand.

At that point, Khloé asks, “Are you going to say ‘hi’ to each other, or no?” Kim offers a quick “hi” before the pair share an awkward side hug, though when Thompson turns his back again Kim mimes slitting her throat again while smiling.

At the end of the last episode of KUWTK, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq had discussed how they would act when they saw Thompson, with Kim saying that she would motion that she was watching him, the mom of three also miming the throat slitting motion.

Also during that episode, Khloé told Kourtney on the phone that she didn’t want any drama during her delivery, something Kim noted in the preview clip.

“The vibe in the room is calm, I thought there would be way more tension,” she said, adding that while she wanted to confront Thompson about the allegations, she refrained from doing so for her sister’s sake.

“As much as I wanna go off, I just don’t think it’s the time,” she explained. “So I’m gonna keep it cute. I don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her.”

Kylie Jenner also FaceTimed the group, though she didn’t acknowledge Thompson in her call.

Jenner had been the one to send Khloé the reports of the allegations against Thompson, explaining that she wanted her sister to find out from a family member rather than from the media.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo Credit: E!