Kim Kardashian Channels Cher With Sheer White Pants

Kim Kardashian West is still thinking about Cher‘s concert in Las Vegas.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Thursday to showcase her Cher-inspired looks, showcasing her toned body while wearing see-through white sheer pants and a white crop top.

“The Cher concert in Las Vegas was literally EVERYTHING,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments sections praising the mother of three on her flawless body.

“Wow you’re so gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“You look like a queen,” another commented.

Other fans were not as delighted by the reality TV personality’s looks.

“Why don’t you just take off all your clothes? Why bother? The pants are HORRIBLE, top is Nothing but a scarf. I mean…… Now you do have a platform to show beautiful fashion, but that seems to be GONE FROM YOUR SHOW‼️” One clearly offended user said.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian West went to Vegas to see Cher as part of round two of her high school reunion.

The group got all dressed up for the festivities and headed out to see Cher’s show at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino.

The makeup mogul shared photos and clips from the evening on her Instagram Stories and even teased that her look for the show was inspired by the songstress.

Inside the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo in Las Vegas, Kardashian West shared a quick glimpse of a montage featuring Cher. Once the show was over, she and a friend discussed the icon’s performance.

While the star seemed in awe, her friend had a different view, saying, “It got really good and then sort of bad.”

Kardashian West jumped to Cher’s defense saying, “No, it was fine!”

On Twitter later that night, she tweeted to the singer, writing, “I can’t take it (Cher) is seriously the most amazing beautiful person ever!!!”

Last year, PEOPLE reports, Kardashian West honored Cher in a Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover shoot in August by copying her long locks and feathery lashes and called the “Believe” singer her “number one style icon.”

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” she told the magazine. “To think that she was wearing sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

In October, the mother of three dressed as Cher alongside longtime pal Jonathan Cheban, who dressed as the late Sonny Bono. Cher and Bono were married from 1964 to 1975.

Kardashian West’s trip to Las Vegas comes as her rapper husband is under fire for previous comments he made about slavery being “a choice” during a live TMZ interview earlier this week.

The couple escaped to Jackson Hole, Wyoming so West could put the finishing touches on his album, due May 25.