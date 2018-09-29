Kim Kardashian Admits She Wasn’t Sure About Relationship With Kanye West in ‘KUWTK’ Clip

In a preview clip for the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West admitted she was not sure about her relationship with husband Kanye West, even while she was pregnant with North.

In the scene, Kardashian sits down with friend Larsa Pippen after she surprisingly received a text from Scott Disick, who wants another baby. Although Disick is no longer dating Kourtney Kardashian, Pippen suggests they still have another child together since Kourtney wants a fourth child too.

Kardashian agrees, even suggesting they have a fourth baby together via in vitro fertilization so they do not have to have sex. The next step is to convince other members of the family to agree with this plan. She sends out a group message to her siblings, and while she waits for a response, Kardashian dropped a surprise revelation about her feelings for West.

“I mean, I would want all my four kids with the same person. When I got pregnant with North, I had no idea if Kayne and I were going to end up together,” Kardashian said. “I was like, ‘We can break up, but let me just at least have some sperm so I can have another one,’ so I could have siblings and then it will be all good.”

The scene ends with Khloe Kardashian calling her big sister to tell her she included Kourtney on the group email! Fans will have to check out the full episode to find out what the fallout is from the email.

In the meantime, we do know that Kardashian’s relationship with West turned out for the best. The two welcomed North West in 2013, and married the following year. They are also parents to son Saint West and daughter Chicago West. Chicago was born via a surrogate in January.

The couple are still in a flirty mood, as shown by a recent message Kardashian left on West’s Instagram account. He shared a photo of himself lounging around in grey sweat pants, which prompted Kardashian to ask, “Grey sweat pants challenge? Lemme see.” This was a reference to the NSFW 2016 viral #GreySweatpantsChallenge.

Meanwhile, the two are moving from Los Angeles to West’s native Chicago so West can work on new music and his Yeezy fashion line. This weekend though, they are spending time in New York, since West is performing on Saturday Night Live.

Before his SNL performance though, West announced on Twitter he wants to be known as “Ye” from now on, referencing the title for his most recent solo album.

“The being formally known as Kanye West,” West wrote, referencing how Prince referred to himself after he changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol. “I am YE.”

Saturday Night Live‘s new season starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturday. New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Chesnot/WireImage/Getty Images