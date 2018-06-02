Khloe Kardashian Works out to Taylor Swift, Throws Subtle Shade at Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian is throwing slight shade at Kanye West by enjoying his nemesis Taylor Swift’s tunes.

The Revenge Body host took to Snapchat to ask her followers for motivation to work out, as Swift’s “Delicate” played in the background.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just don’t really have the motivation today to work out,” Kardashian said with a sigh. “Somehow we’re gonna work out. I’m gonna get through it. Just not that into it today. What do you guys do when you need motivation to work out?”

Fans quickly began started speculating that Kardashian was dissing her brother-in-law after the rapper released his album, Ye, Thursday night and made a reference to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“All these thots on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that b— gon’ leave you,” West raps in one of the songs.

For those of you who are wondering why she’s being petty, Kanye put a lyric about her baby daddy cheating in his album 🙃🙃🙃 — ǝɔɐɯ (@redmotherlove) June 1, 2018

Kanye took a hit on Tristan on his album and Khloe uploads a snap saying I’m not into it while listening to Taylor Swift omg I’m dead the shade 😂😂 — z (@_lokibb) June 1, 2018

Khloe Kardashian listening to Taylor Swift in the background of her snaps the same day Kanye’s new album dropped is basically everything I didn’t know I needed on this fine Friday. 🤗 — Lil Palms (@Lil_Palms) June 1, 2018

“KHLOE KARDASHIAN PLAYING DELICATE IN THE BACKGROUND OF HER SNAP THE DAY KANYES ALBUM DROPS IS THE LEVEL OF PETTINESS I ASPIRE TO BE,” one user wrote.

“Kanye took a hit on Tristan on his album and Khloe uploads a snap saying I’m not into it while listening to Taylor Swift [oh my God] I’m dead the shade,” another tweeted.

Kardashian might have gotten over it quickly, however, as she endorsed the new album on Twitter Saturday morning.

Ye 🔥🔥🔥 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2018

While many members of the Kardashian family are not speaking out on the cheating scandal, West and his wife have chosen not to.

Kim Kardashian West talked with Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s talk show about the allegations earlier this year.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up. We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

She then decided to not go any further on the topic, but not because she did not have an opinion. She instead does not want to speak ill of Thompson due to he and Kardashian’s newborn, True.

“I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad,” Kim said. “Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

Thompson has not publicly addressed West’s lyrics as of press time.