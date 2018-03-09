Khloe Kardashian Offers Fans Tips to Looking ‘Thin AF’ in Photos

Khloe Kardashian shared helpful hints for showing off a “sick bod” and looking “Thin AF” in photos in a new blog post.

In a latest post published to her app, the 33-year-old Kardashian shared “5 Hacks to Like Thin AF in Photos.”

“Dolls, you know I’ve never met a filter I didn’t like and I don’t hate on Photoshop, but there are even more stealth ways to look like you have a sick bod in pics,” Kardashian wrote, reports E! News. “My tips really work, too! Study up below and get ready for your Insta comments to blow the f— up, lol!”

The first tip is to “Hide Behind Your Squad,” that way people only have to see part of you in your photos. You can “literally halve yourself” by “strategically” positioning yourself in photos with your best friends.

Next, Kardashian suggests you have your photographer friend shoot form above. According to the Revenge Body host, it is the “only flattering angle.”

She also suggests sticking out your chin. Her fans should “just say no to double-chin vibes!”

The E! personality’s fourth tip is to use your arms and shoulders. “Hands on hips. Bonus points if you angle sideways and use your camera-facing arm. Shoulders back and away from ears. Always,” she wrote.

Lastly, the soon-to-be mother suggests wearing black and vertical stripes, while avoiding prints and horizontal stripes. That’s because they “add instant bulk.”

That was not the end of her advice though.

“A spray-tan is your bestie and direct sunlight is your mortal enemy (squinting enlarges your jawline),” Kardashian wrote. “If you’re sitting, cross your legs at your ankles so your thighs and calves look super slim. And, when in doubt, put a bag over your belly, like I did to hide my baby bump!”

Kardashian is learning to take the best photos she can while pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first child. They are expecting a baby girl in about a month. They announced the pregnancy in December, posting a black and white photo of Thompson cradling her baby bump.

“Our heads are cropped out because we both looked crazy, LOL,” she revealed earlier this month. “Everyone thought this was some strategic picture, but in fact, I think we got it done in 20 seconds — and it was just done by us.”

“I love being a woman because I can do it all and still look sexy,” she wrote in her International Women’s Day blog post on her app. “I want women everywhere to know: It’s okay to love yourself first.”

She added, “I embrace my womanhood by: multitasking, toning my body at every shape and size, knowing how to do it all… taking care of the household, my man and career.”