Khloé Kardashian Reveals What’s on Her Thanksgiving Menu

In addition to her reputation as Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ resident comic relief, Khloé Kardashian is also known to be an excellent cook.

The 33-year-old, who is rumored to be pregnant with her first child, will be hosting Thanksgiving for the second year in Cleveland, where she spends much of her time with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson.

“Last year was the first time I did it completely on my own and I was really proud of myself for accomplishing it all,” Kardashian posted on her site. “I did it! And seeing everybody go back for seconds made me even happier! It lets you know they really like the food.”

While she used to get some help from other family members, now that she’s no longer in California for the holiday, Kardashian said she is on her own this year.

“I usually host Thanksgiving every year, but my sisters and my mom would bring a few dishes to help me out in the kitchen. But now being in Cleveland, I have to do everything on my own,” she said.

The Revenge Body host is also known for her commitment to fitness, but is letting her clean eating go for the holiday.

Here’s what will be on Kardashian’s Thanksgiving: turkey, stuffing, sweet potato souffle, wings, sweet creamed corn, greens with smoked turkey, mac and cheese, corn bread and gravy.

She’ll also be baking some classic holiday sweets: apple pie, pumpkin pie, cinnamon buns and cookies.

“I love it and I’m really looking forward to doing it again this year,” Kardashian said. “I hope you all have a beautiful day with the ones you love!