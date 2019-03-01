Khloe Kardashian Shades Jordyn Woods Ahead of Her ‘Red Table Talk’ Appearance

Today, Friday March 1, is the day that Jordyn Woods‘ appearance on Red Table Talk is scheduled to air, and Khloé Kardashian is preparing for the event by posting a series of incredibly shady quotes to her Instagram Story.

On Thursday, she offered up a quote that read, “You ever notice people would rather stop speaking to you instead of apologizing when they’re wrong.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Next came a note about cheaters and how “they’re sorry because they got caught.”

Friday morning, the quotes took a more inspirational turn, with Kardashian encouraging her followers to love themselves.

“One day you will see it is not your own worth you should question, it is whether or not others are worthy enough to hold your heart in their hands.”

“The best part about life is the fact that you can start over every morning and become a happier version of yourself,” the next shared.

The Good American designer also offered a quote about inner circles, with Kardashian’s likely down one member after Woods’ alleged betrayal.

On Feb. 17, Thompson and Woods reportedly kissed at a party at the NBA player’s home, with the Kardashian family allegedly discovering the indiscretion the following day. Since then, Kardashian has broken up with Thompson, and Woods has moved out of Kylie Jenner’s guesthouse. Her appearance on Red Table Talk will be her first time directly addressing the scandal since it was reported.

According to TMZ, Woods will walk back her previous claim that she was “blackout drunk” during the party and admit on the show that she was lucid during the night. Woods will also reportedly apologize to Kardashian during the interview.

A source told Us Weekly that Woods “wouldn’t be apologizing” if her alleged hookup with Thompson “wasn’t a news story.”

“Jordyn assumed it was going to blow over,” the source said, adding that Woods’ concern was “elevated” after the “public outcry.”

Another insider told Us Weekly that the Kardashian family is surprised Woods chose to give an interview before officially apologizing.

“It’s a little shocking she chose to speak to Jada before sincerely apologizing,” the source said, adding, “Frankly she still isn’t apologizing!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian