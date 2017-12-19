Khloe Kardashian Says 2017 Was ‘One of the Best Years of My Life’

While 2017 was a rough year for some, it was one of the “best years” of Khloé Kardashian‘s life.

The 33-year-old Khloé, who is rumored to be pregnant, wrote about how great the past 12 months have been for her on her website and app Monday. She called 2017 “one of the best years of my life.”

“So many incredible things happened,” Khloé wrote, including a list of “memories I’m going to hang on to forever.”

The first one was all the “quality time” she got with the new generation of Kardashian children.

“I’m so lucky to have so many amazing kids in my family!” she said. “I’m obsessed with Mason, [Penelope], North, Reign, Saint and Dream. I love hanging with them as much as I can.”

She is also happy that her fashion brand, Good American, was such a success.

Two of her favorite memories involve her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson. She said the birthday party she organized for him at their Cleveland home in March was “so fun.”

“I’m still dreaming about those gold doughnuts, LOL,” she wrote.

She won’t soon forget the birthday party Thompson threw for her in June.

“I don’t know how he did it, but Tristan pulled off the most epic surprise birthday party for me,” she wrote. “I was shocked! It was such a fun night, surrounded by everyone I love.”

Khloé and Thompson are reportedly expecting their first child together, but they haven’t confirmed that yet themselves. However, there have been several clues left behind on social media.