Khloe Kardashian’s Roundup of Instagram Posts Sparks Concern Among Fans, Family

Khloe Kardashian returned to sharing cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story this week, sparking concern among her fans and even reportedly her family.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has become known for posting as many mysterious quotes as selfies, but her recent ones raised a few eyebrows — they all could be interpreted as veiled references to her relationship with Tristan Thompson, and how she continues to deal with his cheating scandal.

Earlier this week, Kardashian posted a quote via Instagram Stories from R.M. Drake, the famous Instagram poet who has more than 1.9 million followers that had social media talking.

“There will be some things you won’t get over. Some things that will sting you so hard they will set you back to where you started. And you will hurt and hurt and hurt,” one quote from Wednesday reads. “But you will also rise from it. You will learn from the past. You will adapt and survive no matter how hard it gets. You will shape your own reality and accept how you should never settle for anything less than you deserve.”

Kardashian’s next Story on Wednesday read, “Sending love to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things that they won’t discuss.”

“I wish I had the time for the nervous breakdown I deserve,” read the quote from her last slide from Wednesday.

Kardashian shared another one of Drake’s quotes on her Instagram Story this weekend with the quote reading, “She slept with wolves without fear, for the wolves knew a lion was among them.”

This weekend, Kardashian also shared a quote from author Toni Sorenson.

“Every morning we wake up with the same choice: What will my attitude be today? Ask yourself without fail,” the quote reads. “Decide that no matter what the day brings, your attitude will include three elements: an awareness of how far you’ve come, gratitude for where you are, and determination to keep moving in the right direction.”

Kardashian has shared several other quotes on her Instagram Story including “Understand I’m matching energy these days… So I’m on whatever you on” and “Big part of becoming an adult is unlearning a lot of the s– you were taught by people who didn’t know what they were doing either.”

On Saturday, a source told HollywoodLife that Kardashian is not “admitting to any pain” with these quotes, but it is still getting her sisters nervous.

“Khloe insists that she’s just sharing things she thinks will help others, that not every quote should be taken so literally but her sisters are concerned she’s not being totally honest,” the source said.

“Khloe has a history of stuffing down her feelings and putting a happy face on things, even when she’s falling apart inside, so it’s no wonder her sisters are worried,” the source continued. “But there’s not a lot they can do when she won’t admit she’s hurting. They’re just trying to support her the best they can and let her know how much she’s loved.”

Kardashian has not explained the meaning behind her Instagram Story quotes. Her most recent Instagram post showed her wearing a “Kanye for President” hat, with only heart and arrow emojis in the caption.

The 34-year-old and Thompson are parents to True Thompson, who was born in April 2018. Days before True’s birth, photos of Thompson with other women while Kardashian was still pregnant surfaced, but Kardashian chose to remain with him.

