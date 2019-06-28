Khloe Kardashian Reveals When She Plans on Dating Following Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloé Kardashian is not in a rush to get in a new relationship. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians documents the drama stemming from the Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, Kardashian said in a new interview she does not have dating on her mind.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian spoke about the upcoming new season of Revenge Body and revealed that she has no interest in dating at the moment.

“I’m not dating right now. But I’m enjoying [life]. I love life,” she said, adding her 1-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with Thompson, is the center of her universe. “I’m just really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family.”

The cheating scandal began in February after Thompson was caught making out with Woods at a house party in Los Angeles. Sunday’s episode of the reality series saw Khloé and the family react to the news, as well as Thompson struggling off-camera about media and fan outrage.

Scott Disick, who also participated in the ET interview to promote his new show Flip It Like Disick, said he thinks the stress from the controversy is a big reason Khloé is avoiding the dating scene.

“I don’t want her to date,” Scott told the outlet during the joint interview. “She doesn’t need it right now.”

“I don’t. I’m so fine not dating right now,” Khloé agreed. “I’ve never really put that much pressure on dating. Whoever you are in a room with, that you connect with and there’s chemistry, then that’s who you should date. But I’m just not even in that headspace, but you never know what will happen.”

A source previously opened up to the outlet about Kardashian’s views on dating, saying she is not looking to find a new man.

“Both Kourtney and Khloe are single at the same time, which hasn’t happened in a while,” the source said at the time, referring to Kourtney’s split with Younes Bendjima. “The sisters are really enjoying being single, and aren’t rushing into dating right now. [They] know they’ll get back to the world of dating when they are ready.”

Despite being done with dating, at least for now, Kardashian added she is in a “good place” after facing the difficult past few months.

“I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission,” Khloé said. “And I always want to evolve and grow and mature emotionally, because that’s how we become better people. While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that, too, but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what’s happening around you, too. So, I don’t ever want that to change.”

Speaking on Revenge Body, premiering on July 7, Kardashian said she was glad to go back to helping people find their best selves despite difficult times.

“I feel really honored that people are trusting me with this journey, ’cause I get what it’s like to be on camera and to be working out and doing all of that on the camera, but I don’t think the average person realized how vulnerable, and how kind of aggressive, we are in their faces [while] filming,” Khloe said. “And when you’re on this journey… you have to be really vulnerable, and it’s emotional and really, really hard.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!