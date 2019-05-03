Khloe Kardashian Ready to Rock ‘Revenge Body’ Season 3 This Summer

Khloé Kardashian is headed back to Revenge Body after her latest breakup.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will be hosting the makeover-themed E! for Season 3 this summer, after a considerably long hiatus.

According to a statement from the network, released by Entertainment Tonight, the show will “feature a new group of men and women finding the physical and emotional strength to prove to themselves and those who have been negative forces in their lives that they’re worthy of love and respect.”

Kardashian will help mentor the show’s participants, along with a group of health, beauty and style experts. The show teases the third season’s experts “will give these individuals the encouragement they need and the help they desire to transform into who they want to be.”

The reality series first premiered in 2017, shortly after Kardashian’s divorce from Lamar Odom a year before. At the time, the Good American founder revealed she began to focus on her fitness after separating from her husband, for “sanity reasons.”

“I was always chubby and just kind of owned it, like, ‘I’m big boned, and this is who I am,’” she told the outlet at the time. “I always emotionally ate. So, for once, I was like, ‘Well, the pints of ice cream never worked for me, so let me try this elliptical,’ and the clarity that I got after working out was so great and, as a byproduct, I started losing weight.”

For Season 3, the reality star has newfound reasons to focus on her body, after facing a public breakup from boyfriend Tristan Thompson, after a second cheating scandal broke in the media. The Cleveland Cavaliers player had previously been caught in the middle of a cheating scandal almost a year before, just days before the birth of their daughter, True Thompson.

Despite Kardashianstaying with him the first time, she ended the relationship after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friends, Jordyn Woods, at a house party in Los Angeles in February.

The mother-of-one has since kept her social media channels updated with cryptic quotes and thoughts seemingly related to what she has gone through in her love life.

She recently made headlines when she revealed how the scandal affected the way she looks at the world.

“My whole mindset has changed. I don’t even have the energy to do certain things and be around people anymore,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories in late April.

The explosive breakup is supposed to play out during the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Revenge Body does not have an official release date for Season 3.