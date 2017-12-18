Khloe Kardashian Drops Biggest Pregnancy Clue Yet in New Snapchat Photo

Khloé Kardashian may have inadvertently dropped her biggest pregnancy hint yet on Snapchat this weekend.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is reportedly pregnant with her and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first child, took to social media to promote her line of sunglasses.

In the post, she appeared to show a pregnancy pillow in the reflection of her sunglasses. Kardashian has been tight-lipped about her reported pregnancy so far, with her and Thompson both having yet to confirm or deny the news.

Many expecting mothers use pregnancy pillows for added comfort and to ensure the right posture when sleeping. While the pillow was most likely hers, as she spent the weekend away from family in Cleveland with Thompson, the possibility remains that it could be her sister Kylie Jenner‘s, who is also reportedly expecting her first child.

Both Kardashian and Jenner have been coy about their reported pregnancies, although both seem to enjoy dropping hints for fans on social media. While Kylie has been keeping a low profile, she has still been sharing sultry photos of herself on Instagram — from the waist-up, of course.

Jenner is reportedly not going to confirm her pregnancy until after the baby is born, which a source told Radar would be Feb. 4, 2018.

“Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Even though this is a very exciting time for her, she wants to be more private for now and is doing her best to stay out of the public eye,” the source said.

“She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company,” the insider continued.

As for Kardashian, this isn’t the first time the reality personality has teased her pregnancy for fans on social media, whether she’s hiding her baby bump or alluding to the baby’s gender.

Kardashian’s and Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, is expecting her and husband Kanye West’s third child via surrogate. The baby girl is said to be due in early 2018, though details are sparse.