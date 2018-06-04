Khloe Kardashian Appears to Have New Hairdo in Workout Photo

Khloé Kardashian is sporting new hair.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian is getting back to her pre-baby body, taking to Instagram on Sunday to share with fans her workout routine, while also sporting a lighter shade of hair.

While explaining her strenuous routine of crunches and lunges, Kardashian, 33, went sans-makeup during her Instagram story, though it was her lightened blonde locks that caught the most attention. It appears that the new mom-of-one recently added some blonde highlights to her hair and has opted for beachy waves instead of straight tresses.

On May 26, the Revenge Body star’s colorist, Tracey Cunningham, flew from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio for an early morning mommy makeover that included touching up Kardashian’s brunette roots, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Tracey Cunningham flew all the way from L.A. because look at these roots. Horrible!” Kardashian said during an Instagram story. “She’s here in Cleveland, like a real sweetie.”

The 33-year-old has remained in Cleveland, Ohio with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson since the April 12 birth of their daughter, True Thompson.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram just three days after welcoming baby True into the world.

True’s birth came just days after reports surfaced that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City. Several more reports followed alleging that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had cheated with multiple women.

While Kardashian has remained relatively mum on the topic aside from a few cryptic messages and hearsay from sources, she has been eagerly sharing updates with her fans regarding baby True and life as a new mom.

In April, the 33-year-old reavealed the three books that she “can’t wait to read to True.” The books shown included Baby’s First Bible Stories, Baby’s First Book of Prayers by Melody Carlson and God Bless You and Good Night by Hannah Hall.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also has not been shy when it comes to showing off her flat tummy and offering workout advice for other moms.

“The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard. You’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm and it’s much more difficult than you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body’s sore, it’s re-waking itself back up,” Kardashian said in an Instagram Story in May. “Just because I have a baby doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love and I love working out, getting my mind right.”