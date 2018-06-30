Khloe Kardashian Lets Loose in New Photo of ‘Three Moms and a Model’

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her birthday this week along with sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, proving the sisters are closer than ever after most of them became new moms.

Kardashian took to Instagram Friday to post new photos of the sisters reunited for her birthday, except for Kourtney who has been on an Italian getaway with Younes Bendjima for the last week.

“Three moms and a model,” Khloé captioned the post, which featured the sisters posing for the camera, while a gorgeous sunset loomed in the background.

Fans loved seeing the sisters reunited on social media, heading to the comments section to compliment the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Three Beautiful moms and a stunning model!!!!!” one user wrote, along with a collection of emojis.

“Missing one mami… where’s Kourtney???” another user wondered, clearly not keeping up with the other Kardashian sister’s Instagram.

“I love you guys sooooo much,” a third user wrote.

While Kardashian and her sisters bond in Los Angeles, Kourtney and Bendjima has been enjoying their Italian getaway, with some friends and Kourtney’s kids in tow.

The couple were caught kissing while swimming in the ocean off the coast of Capri. The reality star and her boyfriend reportedly stayed at a penthouse suite at the beachfront Capri Palace hotel during their visit to the island.

The couple began their getaway last week, starting in the city of Rome. The couple started seeing each other more than a year ago and have been spotted vacationing together multiple times in their relationship.

Back in the U.S., fans of the family are gearing up for the return of Keeping Up With the Kardahsians, which Kim teased with a new trailer Friday.

“Oh, hey guys. It’s Kimberly. Remember me?” Kim tells the camera as it zooms in toward her face. The video then transforms into a collage of snippets from upcoming scenes from the show featuring the members of the Kardashian Jenner clan.

“Did you miss us? Because we missed you,” she says. “But don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything.”

The upcoming season of KUWTK will also reportedly touch on the recent Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that erupted just days before Khloé gave birth.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source revealed. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

The beloved reality series will premiere Sunday, Aug. 5 on E!