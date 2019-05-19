Khloe Kardashian Is Living Her Best Life With Daughter True on Tropical Vacation

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are having the time of their lives during a beachside girls’ trip.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 1-year-old daughter are getting some R&R by the beach on the Turks and Caicos Islands with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and some family friends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian commemorated the momentous trip sharing several photos on her Instagram Saturday of herself and True playing on the beach and posing with her best friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

“Girls Trip,” Kardashian wrote on the caption of one of the posts. Kourtney also shared a photo of all the women who attended the fun trip, writing “No boys allowed” on the caption.

“We have created some bomb ass memories together. Keep em coming,” she wrote in another photo showing her and baby True looking at each other along with the twins.

The vacation comes on the heels of the release of a new interview snippet in which Kardashian opened up about co-parenting baby True with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson after the cheating scandal that led to their breakup.

The Revenge Body host opened up about the awkward situation on Laura Wasser’s podcast in an episode set to be released Monday.

“It does f—ing suck because our personal emotions are still in there,” Kardashian admitted in the snippet released by TMZ. “For me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw.”

“So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power — True is one and, like, a month old — so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that,” the reality star added. “I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too like bohemian to some people.”

The Good American founder also opened up about celebrating Thompson’s first birthday alongside Thompson and her family after the scandal, saying they are doing the best they can to remain civil for their little one.

“I know her dad is a great person,” the 34-year-old said. “I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!