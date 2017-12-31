Khloe Kardashian Glows, Kylie Jenner Inexplicably Missing in Family Christmas Photo

Kourtney Kardashian posted new Kardashian family holiday photos Saturday, with one member conspicuously absent: Kylie Jenner is still nowhere to be seen.

Kourtney even joked about it. “When you can’t find the rest of the family for the photo,” she wrote on Instagram.

The photo shows Kris Jenner with most of her daughters, including a glowing and pregnant Khloe Kardashian. Kim Kardashian is featured, along with Kendall and Kris Jenner, and Kourtney joining them.

Kim’s daughter North West is seen holding her mom’s hand, while Kourtney is holding her daughter Penelope Disick.

According to E! News, the photo was taken at Kris’ annual Christmas Eve party.

Kourtney shared another photo from the party, showing her with her team of stylists and friends. “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” she wrote.

Kylie was also mysteriously missing from the annual Kardashian family Christmas card. Kim shared previews of the photoshoot over the 24 days before Dec. 25, leading some to hope that the full image would finally confirm Kylie’s pregnancy. That didn’t happen, leaving fans furious.

Kylie was also reportedly at her mother’s Christmas Eve party, with boyfriend Travis Scott. Photobooth photos surfaced that appear to show Scott holding Kylie’s belly, but it’s cropped just below her chest.

Kris’ son Rob Kardashian was also not in the party photo and the Christmas card.

While Kylie’s pregnancy still hasn’t been officially confirmed by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family, Khloe confirmed her own pregnancy earlier this month. She’s expecting a child with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe posted her own photos from the party, showing her wearing a shiny outfit while cradling her baby-bump.

A third Kardashian baby is also on the way for 2018. Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting a baby via a surrogate.

