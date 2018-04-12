Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Shames Tristan Thompson With Instagram Message

Khloé Kardashian has been dealing with cheating rumors after reports surfaced recently that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful on multiple occasions, and while the reality personality hasn’t commented, her friends certainly have.

One of Kardashian’s best friends, Khadijah Haqq McCray, used Instagram to post a telling message on Tuesday, and while she didn’t explicitly state that she was referencing Kardashian or Thompson, it’s fairly clear from the post’s content that she was doing just that.

Haqq McCray shared a quote that stated, “The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother,” adding a punching emoji in the photo’s caption.

Thompson has also been the implied target of several other social media messages, including one from his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote on Instagram.

“Wishing peace for everyone,” she added with a heart emoji.

Amber Rose, a noted Kardashian frenemy, also weighed in on the situation on the social media platform.

Without mentioning Kardashian by name, Rose wrote, “I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis. [Shake my head] no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby.”

The Daily Mail had published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss another woman at a club on April 7, while The Shade Room posted photos of the athlete and what appears to be the same woman entering a hotel. TMZ also got in on the action and released surveillance footage of Thompson appearing to get close to two women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October.

Thompson and Kardashian met in August 2016 after being introduced by Haqq McCray’s sister Malika Haqq in August 2016. The pair soon began dating, and news broke in September 2017 that Kardashian was expecting her first child with Thompson. Kardashian is due to give birth to a baby girl any day, and the reality personality is currently nesting in Cleveland, where Thompson plays basketball.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @foreverkhadijah