Khloe Kardashian Clarifies Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s ‘KUWTK’ Contracts Amid Kourtney Kardashian Drama

The Kardashian family’s television contracts have been a subject of discussion in recent days after it was revealed that Kourtney Kardashian would be taking a step back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show mainly revolves around Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, and their sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner appear significantly less. Khloé addressed this difference on Twitter on Sunday, responding to one fan who was wondering about the family setup.

“this ain’t shade AT ALL but do Kendall and Kylie have different contracts now for [KUWTK]?” someone tweeted. “cos Kendall rarely films and Kylie isn’t featured a whole lot?”

“Kendall and Kylie have different contracts,” Khloé replied. “Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract.”

Kourtney, Kim and Khloé all serve as executive producers on the show and have starred on the series since its premiere in 2007, while Kendall and Kylie have always been more of secondary characters. Recent episodes have seen Kourtney take a continual step back amid an increased desire to keep her private life private, something her sisters weren’t too happy about.

“All of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more,” Kim said in a confessional. “Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

Khloé echoed this point on Twitter, writing, “If we all started concealing major areas of our life then what would there be to film? I’m completely OK with people having boundaries but you have to be present in the areas you’re willing to share.”

During the episode, Kourtney explained that after sharing so much for so many years, including the ups and downs of her relationship with ex Scott Disick, she needs a break.

“I shared everything from my relationship with Scott — everything — to where all these people were involved in my relationship and it was horrible for our relationship,” Kourtney explained. “The private moments are so special, and I just need more of them.”

Last month, the mom of three confirmed that she would be less involved with the show in its upcoming season.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m not saying goodbye. But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Khloé put in, “We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family. We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back.”

