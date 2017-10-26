Khloe Kardashian Spotted Filming ‘KUWTK’ Amidst Pregnancy Reports

Khloé Kardashian was spotted filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians in New York City on Thursday, with the reality personality walking in Manhattan as cameras followed her.

In snaps taken of the 33-year-old, Kardashian donned an all-black look in a long coat, skinny jeans, ankle boots and corset-style shirt. The sighting comes days after it was reported that the Kardashian family signed a $150 million deal to continue the show for five more seasons.

Kardashian had nothing but a smile for the camera as she made her way to her car, and fans will surely be dissecting the photos for any hint of a baby bump.

The Good American designer is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and sources recently told People that the couple is expecting a boy.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told People when Kardashian’s pregnancy was initially reported. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

“This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” the insider continued. “She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

