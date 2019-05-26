Khloe Kardashian Fans Are Puzzled and ‘Insulted’ Over Her Latest Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian once again ignored critics who have asked her to stop promoting weight-loss products and meal replacement plans on Instagram by sharing another advertisement on her page this week, prompting more outrage from followers.

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing a hot pink top and pants that matched her pink hair. She is seen holding up a shake with a container of the Flat Tummy Co. shake powder on the counter.

“Ok you guys… I’ve been putting in work, adding in [Flat Tummy Co.] meal replacement shakes and I’m seriously feeling so good,” Kardashian wrote in the caption, preceded by the hashtag “ad.” “My energy is up, my cravings are controlled and I actually feel like I’m a total tummy knockout. You need to go check them out while their 30% OFF sale is on. Ps: how CUTE is this shaker bottle?!”

Instagram comments quickly blasted Kardashian for the post, which has been liked more than 920,000 times since it was posted.

“How can you post ‘inspirational quotes’ literally all day long but then promote laxatives to young impressionable girls?” Teddy Edwardes wrote.

“Khloe please stop promoting this tea ! it does not help anyone ! and sorry but we all know u dont trink those shakes!” one fan wrote.

“You have a daughter. Set a better example for her than shilling dangerous toxic teas. Please. You have the privilege to only pursue projects you’re passionate about. This can’t be that,” another added.

Other fans called the post “disappointing” and called on her to “be better than this Khloe.”

Kardashian and other celebrities have been blasted for promoting products like these, with The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil being among the most vocal critics.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy,” Jamil wrote in the comments section of a March post Kardashian shared. “Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration…then I guess I have to.”

Jamil continued, “It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance. That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

Kardashian responded by deleting the post Jamil commented on. She also told The New York Times she was showing off the products and her work outs because she knows not everyone can afford her lifestyle.

“Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move,” Kardashian said. “I think in the beginning of our careers we got really excited like ‘OMG, a brand wants me!’ and sometimes it might not be an alignment with things you believe in. You step into this whirlwind and this whole life and for the past five, six years, at least, we’ve been very particular about what we do and very authentic — I know that word is so overused.”

“Essentially, ‘f— the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money,’” Jamil replied. “I have been given these same opportunities to flog this stuff, and I don’t do it, so they don’t have to. Thank you, next.”

