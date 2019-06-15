Khloe Kardashian Encourages Ex-Husband Lamar Odom to ‘Keep Shining’ in Response to Tell-All Memoir

Khloé Kardashian showed her support for the success of Lamar Odom‘s new memoir, Darkness to Light, in which he discussed their marriage.

The basketball player took to Instagram Friday, June 14, to announce his tell-all book is No. 6 on the New York Ties bestseller list.

“Wow don’t know where to begin. We did this! We made @nytimes best sellers list for my first book, Darkness To Light!” he wrote in a lengthy emotional note. “What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL! Your continued support and love is appreciated!”

He continued: “It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story! I want to thank the best kids in the world @iamdestinyodom and Lamar Jr. ya’ll are my rock. Thanks for sticking with me during my hardest times.”

He also thanked his ex-wife in the caption, writing: “My true fans, my friends and family love ya’ll, @khloekardashian , @benbellabooks and my entire publishing team, my co-author Chris Palmer and last but not least the best publicist in the world @evesarkisyan for always doing your thing. #darknesstolight”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to Odom’s praise, responding in the comments section: “Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining.” She also added a star and prayer hands emoji.

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian West also hit “like” on the celebratory post.

The comments come just a few weeks after Odom told Us Weekly he had not warned the Revenge Body host about the contents of his memoir, saying “there’s not one bash in there about her or her family at all.”

He added: “I mean, you probably couldn’t pay me to do that because that would be lying… I wouldn’t do that at all.”

The NBA player later revealed Kardashian sent him a “friendly” text about a story in his book in which he claimed that she beat “the s— out of” a stripper that she caught in a hotel room with him.

“She said that she didn’t even think that I remembered that story,” he said during an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Also during the appearance, Odom told the radio host that Kardashian is still the love of his life.

When McCarthy asked whether “there might be a chance” that they could get back together, he interjected, “I don’t know, you probably would have to ask her.”

Kardashian is focusing on raising her daughter True after her tumultuous split from Cleveland Cavalier player Tristan Thompson. Their breakup will reportedly be addressed in upcoming episodes of KUWTK, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!