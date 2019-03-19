Khloe Kardashian Dragged for Reaction to Fan Working 20 Hours Just to Afford Her Jeans

Khloé Kardashian was taken to task for suggesting it was “cute” that one of her fans calculated it would take her 20 hours of work to afford her jeans.

“So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford [Khloé Kardashian’s] jeans…and I’m in love with them…catch me picking up extra shifts,” one fan wrote on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The following day, Kardashian replied, “Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them.”

She could’ve at least slipped sis a little coupon code I- https://t.co/9wmAwhczvv — Ivycado 🥑✨ (@IvyKungu) March 18, 2019

Kardashian’s Good American jeans are not cheap. One pair of “Good Legs” jeans is one sale for $94.90, but is regularly $159, and the “Good Legs Fray Front Triangle” pair costs $179.

Fans thought Kardashian’s comment was tone-deaf and wondered why she thought it was cute. Many of them suggested Kardashian should just send the fan a pair.

“Not cute! ‘People are struggling financially to afford clothing, adorbs!!’ CUTE would be seeing this girl’s tweet and sending her some free jeans,” one person wrote.

Not cute!

“People are struggling financially to afford clothing, adorbs!!”

CUTE would be seeing this girl’s tweet and sending her some free jeans — Cool Buttons (@cool_buttons) March 18, 2019

“If [Kardashian] actually knew what it felt like to work 20 hours, maybe she would make her clothes cheaper so more of her fans can afford it,” another fan wrote. “I’d rather be bare naked than work 20 hours for a pair of pants that are actually worth a small fraction… yet can be profited on.”

“Cute?!?? How about sending her a pair? because working many hours to afford one article of clothing is not ‘cute,’” another wrote.

If @khloekardashian actually knew what it felt like to work 20 hours, maybe she would make her clothes cheaper so more of her fans can afford it. I’d rather be bare naked than work 20 hours for a pair of pants that are actually worth a small fraction… yet can be profited on. — Anando Grahovic (@315_Dragons) March 18, 2019

Cute?!?? How about sending her a pair? because working many hours to afford one article of clothing is not “cute” — Krispy Kreme 🤤 (@_Angel_Pie_) March 18, 2019

Over the weekend, Kardashian announced Good American would be getting a new model after she fired Jordyn Woods. Nicole Williams, who appears on WAGS and is married to former NFL player Larry English, was named a new model for the brand, reports the Daily Mail.

Kardashian erased Woods and any mention of her from the Good American website after it was revealed last month that Woods kissed Kardashian’s now-ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at his house party.

Kardashian’s daughter with Thompson, 11-month-old True, is also posing for the brand. She joined her mother for thier first photo shoot together. “She’s a star,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story.

Since the split with Thompson, Kardashian has shown her strength on Instagram. In one recent post, she told fans she is “focused and motivated.”

“Khloé is good,” her best friend, Malika Haqq, told Entertainment Tonight this weekend. “She’s doing really good.”

Kardashian and the rest of her family return on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Getty Images