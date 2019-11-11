Khloe Kardashian Opens up About Co-Parenting With Ex-Tristan Thompson: ‘I’m Really Proud’

On Friday, Khloe Kardashian shared an in-depth story on her Instagram account about how she and her ex, Tristan Thompson, have really found their rhythm when it comes to co-parenting their one-year-old daughter, True. The post came on the heels of her new business venture as she launched KKW Frangrance.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me. They’re from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Kardashian said in the video. “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”

It was a rough go before the two finally got to this point after their split in February.

Appearing on Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose, Kardashian opened up about moving on from Thompson. She admitted that her and her family tend to not share their emotions, which she said may not be healthy, but that they have all grown accustom to moving on and accepting whatever happens.

When it comes to Thompson, who cheated on Kardashian with family friend Jordyn Woods, Kardashian said she has no ill-will towards him, which explains how the two have become so welcoming in their co-parenting ways.

“I don’t think he’s a bad person; I think we all make mistakes, we are humans,” Kardashian said during the interview “But it’s only going to hurt me if I’m holding onto this anger and playing this victim role. I don’t believe in being a victim. I believe in ‘Okay this happened to me, let’s figure it out, let’s push through it,’ and maybe if I am open and honest about it, it can help other people feel like, ‘It’s okay, we are all human, we are all going to get through things.’”

As seen on episodes of this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe really values True being able to have a relationship with her father. A source told E! News that Thompson has attempted to win his ex back, but while that seems unlikely, the two were spending more and more time together in October which likely led to them getting back on good terms.

“Recently they have started spending more time together and nothing makes Khloe happier than seeing True spend time with both of her parents,” the source continued, “Tristan is trying to do everything right and is slowly getting back in with Khloe.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will resume Season 17 on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.