Khloe Kardashian Spared No Expense for Baby Nursery, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian spared no expense when she furnished her baby’s nursery.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is making sure her first child is living in the lap of luxury.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to E! News, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, helped build the nursery and flew to Cleveland, where the 33-year-old gave birth to her first daughter with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson early Thursday morning.

Jenner has reportedly also aided in buying baby products and other decor.

In March, Jenner and Kardashian were seen at Petit Tresor and Couture Kids, two high-end baby stores in Los Angeles. Jenner agreed with many of the suggestions Kardashian made, but Jenner paid for everything, a source said. At the time, E! News reported that she spent $8,000 on the nursery.

“Kris and Khloe were having a blast inside Petit Tresor together,” another insider told E! News in March. “They were both laughing and having fun picking out all of the different baby items. Kris knew exactly what Khloe needed and was helping make a lot of the decisions. The majority of the store is filled with girl items and most items are neutral or pink colored. There are not many boy options, so they had a lot to choose from for her little girl.”

Jenner and Kardahsian had many of the items shipped to a house in Calabasas. Many of the furniture she bought for the new baby, whose name has not been revealed, are from the same brands as the furniture Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner got for their babies’ furniture. Another source told E! News the sisters bonded over decorating their nurseries.

Kardashian welcomed her first child at a stressful time for the family. She is reportedly “devastated” after photos and footage appeared to show Thompson cheating on her while she was pregnant. On April 10, images of Thompson kissing a woman at a club and taking her back to his hotel room in New York City surfaced.

TMZ also published footage of Thompson kissing another woman and putting his head between a third woman’s breasts in October. Kardashian would have been at least three months pregnant at the time.

Kardashian has not issued a statement on the situation yet.

Her daughter is the third new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago in January via a surrogate. In February, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed daughter Stormi Webster.