Khloe Kardashian Has Not Selected Baby’s Name Yet

Khloé Kardashian has not decided on a name for her soon-to-be-born baby just yet.
The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member revealed the news on Twitter after Johnny Cyrus, an internet personality known as Kylie Jenner‘s biggest fan, said he was anticipating the name reveal.
“I can’t wait to see what Khloe Kardashian names her baby!” Cyrus wrote.
Kardashian expressed her indecisiveness when it came to naming the baby, who will be her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
“Ugh me too!!” Kardashian wrote. “I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby.”
Another fan, Danielle Gibbs, replied the mom-to-be’s remark with some wisdom, saying that the couple will know when they’ve found the perfect name.
“Naming your first is so much fun!” Gibbs wrote. “You will know when you’ve found the right one! So happy for you guys!”
Kardashian replied, “That’s what I hear. Once I know — I’ll know.”
Khloé and Thompson confirmed the pregnancy back in December after months of speculation. However, there was no hint of the gender or any possible names in the reveal.
“My greatest dream realized!” Khloé wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along.”
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
