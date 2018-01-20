Khloe Kardashian Has Not Selected Baby’s Name Yet

Khloé Kardashian has not decided on a name for her soon-to-be-born baby just yet.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member revealed the news on Twitter after Johnny Cyrus, an internet personality known as Kylie Jenner‘s biggest fan, said he was anticipating the name reveal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t wait to see what Khloe Kardashian names her baby!” Cyrus wrote.

Kardashian expressed her indecisiveness when it came to naming the baby, who will be her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Ugh me too!!” Kardashian wrote. “I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby.”

Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/UROXb7su4j — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Another fan, Danielle Gibbs, replied the mom-to-be’s remark with some wisdom, saying that the couple will know when they’ve found the perfect name.

“Naming your first is so much fun!” Gibbs wrote. “You will know when you’ve found the right one! So happy for you guys!”

Kardashian replied, “That’s what I hear. Once I know — I’ll know.”

That’s what I hear. Once I know- I’ll know ❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 20, 2018

Khloé and Thompson confirmed the pregnancy back in December after months of speculation. However, there was no hint of the gender or any possible names in the reveal.

“My greatest dream realized!” Khloé wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering, but God had a plan all along.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.