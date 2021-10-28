Kendra Wilkinson’s New Real Estate Reality Show Gets November Premiere Date

Kendra Wilkinson is making her return to reality television. The former Girl Next Door’s star new Discovery+ reality show has its premiere date. The show, Kendra Sells Hollywood, will become available for streaming on Weds., Nov. 17. The show chronicles Wikinson’s venture into Hollywood real estate.

Wilkinson is a former resident of the iconic Playboy mansion and former girlfriend of Hugh Heffner. Her new six-part docuseries will follow her relying on her “signature humor, resilience, and unwavering work ethic to learn the ropes and land her first sale,” a release notes. Wilkinson has no previous real estate experience.

“I’ve been on TV, on magazine covers, and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans,” Wilkinson said in an official press release. “Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent. This ‘girl next door’ is ready to compete with the big guns!”

Networks executives are equally excited. “We’ve enjoyed watching Kendra for years and we’re certain that her fun, positive vibe and adventurous, ‘let-me-at it’ spirit will inspire the best stories in real estate,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV (HGTV heads home content for Discovery+) in a press release. “Her resilience, savvy and strength is inspiring and, like her millions of social media followers, we’ll be watching and rooting for her as she takes on her latest challenge in Kendra Sells Hollywood.”

Wilkinson made the announcement that she earned her real estate license in 2020 just two weeks after she celebrated her 35th birthday. “What I’ve been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try,” she said in an Instagram post at the time. She also thanked her two chiildren Hank IV, 11, and Alijah Mary, 7, for their support. “Was so nervous I couldn’t even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work,” she added.