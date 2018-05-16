Kendra Wilkinson Spends ‘Amazing Morning’ Celebrating Daughter’s Birthday With Family

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s little girl is four!

The Kendra on Top star’s younger child, Alijah Mary, couldn’t hide her smile while celebrating a major milestone with her family over the weekend.

Alijah looked every bit the birthday girl in a photo Wilkinson posted Saturday, rocking a unicorn shirt reading “four,” space buns and pastel tutu while holding rainbow heart balloons.

“Happy 4th bday my sweet angel Alijah,” Wilkinson, 32, wrote to accompany the sweet photograph. “Just like mama, she’s here on earth to celebrate life at all times.”

The mom of two — she and Baskett, 35, also share 8-year-old son Hank Randall IV — also opened up about the special occasion on Twitter.

“Just had an amazing morning celebrating Alijahs 4th birthday with the fam,” she wrote on Wednesday — her daughter’s actual birthday. “Right now at this minute i was holding her for the 1st time.”

It looks like there were some pretty special treats to be had at the birthday celebration as well. When a fan asked how the unicorn donuts tasted in response to her tweet, Wilkinson shared a photo of the adorable sweets in response. In addition to a unicorn for the birthday girl, there appeared to be donuts meant to look like Elmo and Cookie Monster in addition to some other adorable characters.

“How good do they look?” she asked. “Ya that’s how they tasted 😋”

Despite the heartbreaking end of her marriage with Baskett in early April, the former Playboy model has been working hard to move on, dying her hair a chocolate brown, attending a music festival and even thinking about getting back in the dating game.

Wilkinson’s best friend, Jessica Hall, opened up to Us Weekly about her gal pal’s state of mind just a few weeks after she filed from divorce, saying she is “doing great and in great spirits.”

“Kendra is a very strong woman, and I get to experience first-hand what an amazing, caring mom she is and how she always places her children first,” Hall said. “She is fierce, and will always come through any challenges!”

Photo credit: Instagram / Kendra Wilkinson