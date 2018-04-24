Kendra Wilkinson Defends Nudity in Impassioned Twitter Rant: ‘I’ll Be a Nudist in My Later Years’

Kendra Wilkinson has had it with people being stuffy about nudity and speaking one’s mind.

The Kendra on Top star took to Twitter Tuesday at first to defend people’s freedom to show their nude bodies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I still see people talking about nudity like it’s taboo still. I can’t…” she started. “My kids don’t give a f— if someone is nude or not. Nudity doesn’t [always] mean sex. Sometimes people just wanna be nude. So what. I just don’t see [anything] wrong with it. Idk u guys?”

She then added, “I’ll be a nudist in my later years,” with a number of laughing crying emojis.

I still see people talking about nudity like it’s taboo still. I can’t… 🤦‍♀️ — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 24, 2018

My kids don’t give a fuck if someone is nude or not. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 24, 2018

Nudity doesn’t aways mean sex. Sometimes people just wanna be nude. So what. I just don’t see anyone wrong with it. Idk u guys? — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 24, 2018

I’ll be a nudist in my later years. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 24, 2018

But don’t get too excited, fans of the former Playboy model. When asked if Wilkinson would take off her clothes on social media to “show [her] support,” Wilkinson clapped back, “No. Not right now.”

She also periodically pivoted to stand behind Kanye West, whose return to the social media platform has been met with concern that he is suffering from another breakdown.

“Omg Kanye speaking his mind. Something is wrong,” she wrote with a sarcastic face palm emoji accompanying it. “I don’t follow or care too much about pop culture but the Kim nude n Kanye speaking mind I appreciate cuz I’m also against the sheeplike mindset.”

Omg Kanye speaking his mind. Something is wrong. 🤦‍♀️ — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 24, 2018

I don’t follow or care too much about pop culture but the Kim nude n Kanye speaking mind I appreciate cuz I’m also against the sheeplike mindset. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 24, 2018

Wilkinson later revealed that this will be the first weekend in a long time she’s permitting herself to go wild, writing, “This weekend will be my first s— show weekend in a long time. I’m excited. I need it.”

This weekend will be my first shit show weekend in a long time. Im excited. I need it. 😂😜 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 24, 2018

Wilkinson filed for divorce from her husband of nearly a decade, Hank Baskett. The two tied the knot in 2009, but in 2014 were rocked by scandal when Baskett allegedly slept with a model.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them.

She wrote that “too much fear” got in the way of “forever,” a concept she stopped believing in with Baskett.

“I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes, but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” she wrote.

Wilkinson continued, “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again… I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real.”

She wrote that although the couple is divorcing, they still plan on spending time together.

“[You] will [probably] see us together a lot but it’s because there’s no hate. Love wins in this case it’s just looks a little funny. Thank you Hank for a beautiful 8 years of marriage and 2 beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed,” she added.

Photo credit: Facebook/Kendra Wilkinson