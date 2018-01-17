Did Makeup-Free Kendall Jenner Visit New Niece for First Time?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child on Monday via surrogate, and the newborn is likely now getting visits from the many members of her famous family. It’s speculated that one of those members is Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner, who was spotted behind the wheel of a sports car Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The model went casual for her outing, sporting a simple T-shirt and a makeup-free face as she went for a drive, possibly to visit her new niece. Photos of the star can be seen here.

Jenner let her natural skin shine during her drive, despite the recent shaming she faced after she attended the Golden Globes. The 22-year-old refused to let trolls get the best of her, responding to a fan who praised her for attending the event with a breakout.

“Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand,” the fan tweeted.

“Never let that s— stop you!” Jenner responded.

never let that shit stop you! 😎✨ https://t.co/uXlqwJxTPf — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

Jenner had previously opened up about her struggles with acne on her website.

“I had such bad acne when I was younger; I remember it SO well,” she wrote in 2015. “I started having skin issues around the 8th or 9th grade. I think I just got acne from being a teenager and simply growing up, which happens to SO many people. But, where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self-esteem. I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them.”

As the supermodel is a normal person, she should in no way be shamed for having acne, a completely normal condition that nearly everyone deals with at some point. Jenner clearly didn’t let the critics stop her as she hit the road, ignoring the haters as she got behind the wheel.

Kardashian announced her daughter’s birth in a post on her website Tuesday titled “She’s Here!”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the post read. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

