Kendall Jenner Savagely Shoots Down Comparison to Sister Khloe Kardashian

Kendall Jenner is sporting a new, more dramatic look these days and fans are absolutely loving it! While some are comparing her to big sister Khloé Kardashian — including Kardashian herself — Jenner was quick to let her sister and fans know they’re all wrong.

During the Burberry catwalk at London Fashion Week, onlookers took notice in the fact that Jenner is now rocking blond hair. Not quite as light as her sisters hair Kardashian and Kim Kardashian when she wore the lighter color, but blond enough for fans to take notice and love.

One fan wrote, “@khloekardashian Out of topic but can we talk about this: HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? omg i can’t!!!!”

Kardashian replied with, “She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me.”

That’s when the super model stepped in to correct her sister.

More than likely, it’s said with nothing but love as the KarJenner family has been nothing but supportive of one another throughout the years.

Kardashian is coming off a dramatic few months after the father of her daughter, True Thompson, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her for the second time. This time, with younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

During Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 17 premiere two Sunday’s ago, the first episode showed the former couple trying to move forward as parents to their daughter just six weeks after the heartbreaking news. Kardashian was hosting True’s 1st birthday when she was debating on whether to uninvite her dad because she simply wasn’t ready to see him face-to-face yet. However, she ended up letting him come by after meeting him in person days before so things wouldn’t be so awkward in public the day of.

During the episode, Thompson relayed his concern to Kim’s husband Kanye West about West’s song being played during an episode that involved Thompson last season. Now, a few days ago, Kim was spotted having dinner with the NBA player alongside a few close friends.

“Tristan arrived at 9 p.m. alone, kept a very low profile, hands in his pockets, head down and did not say anything,” a source told E! News, adding that Kim “was in good spirits” during the dinner.

“They were there for a good hour at the same time,” the source added. “Kim left at about 10 p.m. and Tristan exited about 15 minutes later. He walked out with security but did not see any friends that may have been with him. He kept it really low key, got into the SUV and that was it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!