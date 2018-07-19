Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at Her and Kylie's ‘KUWTK' Transformation

Kendall Jenner took time to recognize how much her and sister Jenner have changed since the beginning of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007.

The 22-year-old model couldn't help but reflect, and make fun of, herself and her sister's 11-year transformation in an Instagram Story Tuesday.

"Season 1 – season 15," Kendall captioned an old photo of the siblings seemingly poking fun by posting three crying-laughing emojis with it. Underneath the throwback photo, she added a new snap of the two along with three heart emojis.

(Photo: Instagram/Kendall Jenner)

While the two reality stars could not look more different from their younger selves, one thing that stays the same is how close the sisters are with each other.

Since KUWTK first premiered on E! when Kendall was 11 and Kylie was 9, the sisters have become global superstars, and even powerhouse businesswomen.

According to Us Weekly, Kendall is currently one of the most in-demand models in the world of fashion. She has walked the runway for popular brands such as Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Chanel, Fendi and Balmain. Kendal has also walked the Victoria Secret Fashion show as an angel.

In 2017, Forbes named Kendall the highest paid model.

As for Kylie, she recently welcomed her first baby girl Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott, and her Kylie Cosmetics brand is only $100,000 from making her the world's youngest billionaire at age 20.

Back in March, Kendall opened up to Vogue about her seeing her younger sister give birth felt "different" than with her other siblings.

"It's not that it's more exciting than any other births in the family — it's different exciting, because she's my baby sister who I grew up with," Kendall explained.

"We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I,: she added. "So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It's already made us even closer."

Kendall, however, is not in any rush to have kids of her own.

"I am ready to wait," she told the magazine. "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29."

The Kardashian-Jenner clan will return to a TV screen near you very soon, as E! released a teaser for the series.

The new season will look at the "Kardashian baby boom" of 2018, which saw Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie all welcome new daughters. Kim welcomed Chicago West via surrogate in January; Kylie welcomed Stormi in February; and Khloe's daughter True Thompson came into the world this past April.

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians starts on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!