Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner Take the Slumber Party Look Outdoors With ‘Day Off’ Snap

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are two very busy people, so it’s safe to say the sisters deserve some down time every once in a while.

It seems they recently did just that, with Kylie using Instagram to share a relaxing snap of the two casually posing with a luxury car, as one does, taking in the California weather in coordinating ensembles.

Both reality personalities wore black robes and slippers to match their jet-black hair, which also perfectly matched the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon they were posing on. Kylie stood in front of the car, while Kendall reclined on the hood, showing off her supermodel skills.

“Day off,” Kylie captioned the image.

The shot follows a relaxing weekend for the pair, with Us Weekly reporting that Kendall and Kylie enjoyed dinner together over the weekend, along with attending Khloé Kardashian’s baby shower and Tristan Thompson’s birthday party.

“It was one of Kylie’s first nights out [since giving birth to daughter Stormi],” a source shared of the sisters’ dinner at The h.wood Group’s Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday, March 10. “She and Kendall just stuck together and enjoyed dinner and hung out for a couple of hours. They were both in a great mood and left through the back exit.”

Both Kendall and Kylie shared photos from Thompson’s bash on Instagram of themselves posing, with Kendall writing, “love you, mean it.”

While Kylie has kept things mostly private in public since welcoming daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, the makeup mogul recently let fans in on her life as a mom during a Twitter Q&A in which she addressed everything from pregnancy cravings to giving birth.

“Eggos!!!” she responded to a fan who asked about her number one pregnancy craving. “I never liked them before I was pregnant & haven’t had one since I had her. so strange! Lol.”

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

When another fan called her out on her love of fast food, the makeup mogul ‘fessed up.

“Lmao and in n out!!” she wrote, referencing the famous burger chain. “Donuts too.”

Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/JMBmFeHcUH — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Kylie also shared that she “wasn’t afraid” of giving birth.

“We were made for this,” she told a fan.

I wasn’t afraid! & you shouldn’t be either. We were made for this 💪🏽 https://t.co/yteSWaboXX — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner