Kendall Jenner Braves the Cold With Risque Bikini on Aspen Family Trip

Kendall Jenner followed in the footsteps of her model colleagues by posing in cold temperatures while wearing little more than a bikini during her trip to Aspen, Colorado with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Jenner, 23, posted two photos of herself standing in ankle-deep snow in Aspen, wearing only a tiny string bikini, a warm hat and boots. “F– it’s cold,” she wrote in the caption.

Other members of the family invaded Jenner’s comments section, with Khoe Kardashian writing, “Hi my name is Khloe Kardashian and I have an addiction to Kendall Jenner!!!!”

Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, added, “Get inside and put some slippers on!!!”

“Oh it’s like THAT?” fellow model Hailey Baldwin wrote, notes Us Weekly.

“But worth it for a pic [laughing out loud],” actress Vanessa Hudgens wrote.

Thinking this was a good idea, Jenner’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, posed for similar photos on her Instagram page. Kardashian at least put on a coat for her photos, but only wore a silver-colored string bikini under it. “Copied Kendall,” Kardashian wrote.

Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are also on the Aspen trip.

While Jenner is hanging out with her family during the holidays, she was noticeably absent from the last-minute family holiday card the Kardashian and Jenner sisters put together. After the photo was released, Jenner shared it on Twitter, adding, “HA well this is awkward.”

Khloe told fans on Instagram that Jenner was at the photo shoot, but she decided to stay out of the photo because she is the only sister without children.

“Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot, and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies,” Khloe wrote. “Man you guys are dramatic even for a f—ing Christmas card!! Lol Damned if we do and damned if we don’t. Just enjoy the f—ing photo.”

Khloe added, “Obviously they are our brothers and sisters so I think we know what everybody is comfortable with… Kendall is 23 [laughing out loud] she’s living her best life!!! She’s good lol.”

Kris Jenner and brother Rob Kardashian were also missing from the photo, which was arranged almost as an afterthought.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card,” Kim tweeted. “Schedules we’re [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

Overall, Jenner had a busy year that included a brief relationship with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. The relationship only lasted four months, ending in September. However, the two are still friends and Simmons even left a flirty message on one of Jenner’s posts from her family’s Christmas Eve party.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images