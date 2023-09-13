Did Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Fight Backstage at the VMAs?

A viral video seemed to show the two fighting, but Megan Thee Stallion clarified that they were simply trying to hear each other over the noise of the award show.

A viral video taken backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards led some fans to believe that Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake had a big fight, but the truth is much less salacious. The video seemed to show Megan yelling at Timberlake before she went on stage. However, sources close to them told Entertainment Tonight that the conversation was friendly, they were just yelling to hear each other over the noise.

Megan Thee Stallion was standing in a crowded area with stylists swarming around her in the video below. Her expression and hand gestures led many to assume that she was angry in the clip, but that wasn't the case. According to an insider, Megan was telling Timberlake: "It's so nice to meet you. No, no, this don't count, this don't count, we gotta meet proper!" They added: "Meg loves Justin. She was saying 'No, no, no, we've never met before.' It was their first time meeting and she was excited."

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to be arguing backstage at the 2023 #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/aqIfIjssxl — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 13, 2023

The meeting came after Timberlake had reunited on stage with his *NSYNC bandmates to present the award for Best Pop Video. The award went to Taylor Swift, who was openly star-struck by the boy band. Meanwhile, Megan was preparing to go on stage for a highly-choreographed live performance, so it's no surprise that she was distracted.

Megan seemed to address the rumors that she had fought with Timberlake when she posted a video of them together on TikTok on Wednesday morning. She wrote: "I just talk with my hands lol. See ya next time Justin Timberlake."

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake together in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/vUv6sIkHaA — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

While the video showed them both talking to the camera backstage, Megan dubbed over the audio with the song "Fukai Mori" by the Japanese band Do As Infinity. This led some commenters to a whole new realm of speculation since the song was used as the ending theme for the anime series Inuyasha, an adventure-romance. Some wondered if Megan was trying to convey specific feelings for Timberlake with this obscure reference.

The 2023 VMAs inspired plenty of viral moments including celebrity interactions, live performances and historic wins. The award show marks the end of summer TV programming in some ways and the return to primetime TV. With the Hollywood labor strikes still on, TV networks will be relying on live events like this one to draw in viewers. There is currently no resolution for the unions in sight.