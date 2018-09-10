Kelsea Ballerini Joining ‘The Voice’ as Fifth Coach

Kelsea Ballerini is headed to The Voice!

The country singer announced on Monday that she will be joining the NBC singing competition show as its fifth coach, revealing that she will be helming the series’ inaugural Comeback Stage competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ballerini shared the news with a clip of herself offering the camera a peace sign in front of the show’s logo.

“I have been SO excited to share that I’m joining the @nbcthevoice family this fall as the 5th coach for the first ever ‘Comeback Stage,’” she wrote. “It’s been such a new, fulfilling challenge and I’ve been beyond inspired by the artists I’ve gotten to meet and work with. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with them.”

The show also dished on the news on social media, sharing a video explaining the concept of The Comeback Stage.

“In a Voice first, we have a fifth coach,” the show’s host Carson Daly says in a voiceover, explaining that the stage is an online series that will accompany the primetime show.

“I am so excited to be the first-ever fifth coach for the Comeback Stage,” Ballerini says in the clip, sharing that she personally selected six artists who did not turn a chair during the Blind Auditions to return in the competition.

Ballerini will coach the artists through a series of Comeback Battles, with two earning the chance to compete for America’s votes, with the winner earning a spot on The Voice‘s live shows that kick off in November. That artist will also be able to decide which coach’s team they would like to join for the remainder of their time in the competition.

Along with Ballerini, this season of The Voice will see coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson mentor contestants as they compete for the top prize.

E! News shares that The Comeback Stage will launch on YouTube, The Voice Official App, Instagram TV, Facebook and NBC.com on Sept. 24, the same day The Voice returns for its fifteenth season.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt