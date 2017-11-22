The Internet Has Mixed Feelings About Kelsea Ballerini’s Special Appearance on ‘DWTS’

Reality

Country star Kelsea Ballerini’s appearance on the Dancing With the Stars finale was met with mixed reactions Tuesday night.

The songstress performed her song “Legends” from her album Unapologetically to the crowd waiting for the results of the 25th season of the ABC dancing competition In front of her, pro dancers set an emotional tone on the stage.

Many people loved the musical interlude and thought Ballerini did a beautiful job.

Others thought the performance broke up the competition and wanted to get back to the dancing.

