The Internet Has Mixed Feelings About Kelsea Ballerini’s Special Appearance on ‘DWTS’

Country star Kelsea Ballerini’s appearance on the Dancing With the Stars finale was met with mixed reactions Tuesday night.

The songstress performed her song “Legends” from her album Unapologetically to the crowd waiting for the results of the 25th season of the ABC dancing competition In front of her, pro dancers set an emotional tone on the stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many people loved the musical interlude and thought Ballerini did a beautiful job.

Others thought the performance broke up the competition and wanted to get back to the dancing.

I’m just gonna drop this mismatched, out of context country music performer right here for #dwts finale. #IDunnoWhoThatIs — jenji (@jenjihere) November 22, 2017

This chick singing just literally bored me to tears. #DWTS — ⚜K&B Purple🍇aka Gated Community Mandy (@AmandaSoprano) November 22, 2017