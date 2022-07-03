Kelly Ripa Reportedly Under Fire for Being Rude to Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest seem to be the perfect pair to co-host a morning show. All seems well between the pair, they are always smiling and they don't air their disagreements publicly. It seems great.

But some fans, feel like Ripa is being a bit too pushy and nasty with Seacrest, urging him to take some action and nip the alleged disrespect in the bud. "You need to tell Kelly to stop interrupting you. That's very rude," one fan commented on Seacrest's Instagram. "She does it throughout the show ... every show. Very annoying. She is a boring host."

"I agree one million percent. It would sure be nice to hear Ryan finish a story. I started noticing that too; she never used to do that, seems it started after they got back in the studio, you can tell Ryan just kind of holds his breath," another added, trying to speak for how Seacrest feels about the situation. Fans remain clearly on his side.

"I hate when she talks about herself," a third added. "She goes on.. and on...she brags too much. Not everyone wants to [hear her] story. We'd like to hear from Ryan, too." Another even insinuated that Seacrest is the reason for the ratings to jump up for Live on the days he's on the show.according to The Blast

There were a few defenders for Ripa, according to The Blast. "I'm sorry, but I don't agree that Kelly is a bad host," one defender wrote. "I watched her & Mark on the soaps. I always liked her. She might interrupt, but she & Ryan are friends. They make a good show."

This backlash seems pretty normal if we're being honest. There is always going to be someone out there who has a distaste for you, especially if you're a celebrity. Kelly Ripa puts a bullseye on her back due to her openness about her family life, marriage, and much more. She's also the veteran of this show at this point, having joined as a replacement for Kathie Lee Gifford during Regis Philbin's time hosting. And there is no ill will with Ryan Seacrest, which the American Idol star confirmed himself in a PEOPLE interview in March.

"Kelly and I have been friends for two decades," Seacrest told the outlet. "So we know each other way before – longer before we were on the air together." He also added that he's got a wealth of "trust and respect" for his co-host.