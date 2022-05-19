Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Long-Delayed Family Milestone

✖

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are finally getting to celebrate their eldest son's graduation from New York University two years after he actually completed his degree. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host and Riverdale star got together with daughter Lola, 20, and son Joaquin, 19, for Wednesday's ceremony, cheering on 24-year-old Michael as he crossed the stage to get his diploma from NYU.

The family shared photos from Michael's ceremony on their Instagram Stories, including a sweet family photo at Yankee Stadium, where the ceremony took place, and shots of Michael in the crowd of other graduates. Michael may have graduated two years ago, but his ceremony was officially delayed from 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions there. The not-so-new grad joked about his ceremonial attire on his own Instagram Story, writing alongside a selfie, "My head was not built for these stupid hats."

(Photo: Mark Consuelos)

Also attending NYU's graduation Wednesday was Taylor Swift, who received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts and gave the commencement speech for the university. "I'd like to thank NYU for making me technically, on paper at least, a doctor," she joked. "Not the type of doctor you would want around in the case of an emergency, unless your specific emergency was that you desperately needed to hear a song with a catchy hook and an intensely cathartic bridge section. Or if your emergency was that you needed a person who can name over 50 breeds of cats in one minute."

Ripa and Consuelos coming together with their family comes more than a week after Ripa revealed on May 9 that she was quarantining after she "unfortunately... tested positive for covid-19" over the weekend. Ripa, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, didn't go into whether or not she was experiencing symptoms, but assured fans she was "taking all necessary precautions" to keep her family and co-workers safe.

In a message to fans on her Instagram Story, Ripa wrote at the time, "Thankfully i am fully vaccinated and boosted and today's show was already pre taped last week." She added that amid her diagnosis, she is "taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over." While it wasn't good news to test positive for COVID, Ripa added that on a "lighter note," she "did receive the peace and quiet i requested for Mother's Day," concluding, "Thanks for understanding, Xo, Kelly."