Musician Pusu Arrested After Stabbing Teen Girlfriend

A shocking case out of Japan's music world has left a teen girl hospitalized and a prominent musician behind bars. Pusu, a member of the group TUYU, confessed to stabbing his girlfriend on May 31, according to a report from Japan Today. Pusu, real name Maya Yano, allegedly phoned in the confession that morning, and first responders were able to get to his apartment and save the girl's life.

The victim, whose age was only described as "in her late teens," was found lying in a bed with a stab wound in her chest. Police found a kitchen knife covered in blood nearby. The victim was hospitalized and her condition soon stabilized, per Japan Today.

Pusu allegedly told police he intended to kill his girlfriend and then himself. However, he could not go through with the murder-suicide plot and phoned the police. Cops arrested the TUYU guitarist for the attempted murder as they responded to the apartment, which is located in the Nakano area of Tokyo.

TUYU has effectively disbanded as a result of the incident. The rest of the group stopped all activities, including a planned album release and live performances. They've also expressed their shock at the situation and sent their support to the victim.

"It happened so suddenly I'm still confused. We pray for the victim's speedy recovery," TUYU pianist Miro wrote in one message, later adding, "There's nothing more sad than suddenly not being proud of something you've dedicated your life to...it's frustrating."

Collaborator Haru Futaba wrote on X: "I was nothing more than an outsourced illustrator, but I really can't handle this... While I hope the victims recover first and foremost, as a fan I'm filled with sadness that I won't be able to hear TUYU's new songs, see their live performances, or feel the passion of their fans anymore. And more than anything, I'm really sad that this isn't the final outcome that the members wanted."

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.