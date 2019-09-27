‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’ Star Malika Haqq Expecting First Child

Congratulations are in order for Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Malika Haqq, close friend of Khloe Kardashian, after she announced that she is expecting her first child. The reality TV star announced the exciting news in an interview with PEOPLE, revealing that she is currently 14 weeks along but keeping her lips sealed when it came to the little one’s sex and the father.

“I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!” Haqq told the outlet. “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

According to Haqq, she learned that she was pregnant after partnering with Clearblue and monitoring her body for several months with Clearblue’s Advanced Digital Ovulation Test. After realizing that her period was three days late, she took one of Clearblue’s Digital Pregnancy Tests, which gave her positive results.

“This was a morning where I was not expecting it to go a certain way … I saw ‘Pregnant’ and I was in shock,” she recalled, adding that her shock only intensified when two heartbeats were detected during an ultrasound appointment.

“I would love to have twins, just not my first pregnancy,” she said. “It would’ve been cute, but it was also nice to find out that the first one out is just a single.”

The shock has since worn off, according to Haqq, and as she prepares for the new addition to her family, she says that she is getting plenty of support from family and friends, including bff Kardashian, whose side she was at when Kardashian delivered daughter True Thompson in 2018.

“I have really amazing models [for] the type of mother I want to be, but I also know that I need to mother my baby the way my baby requires to be mothered,” Haqq said. “A lot of my disciplines and morals and values, that just comes from my mother, the way I was raised, and those are the things that I plan on implementing…but I definitely want to build the kind of mother that I am based around the child that I have.”

With several months until her little one arrives, as Haqq’s due date is in March, the model said that she is already counting down the days.

“I just want to meet the little one right now! I don’t wanna wait till March,” she said. “But at the same time, I’m practicing patience and I know this is the best thing and it gives me plenty of time to prepare.”