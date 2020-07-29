Kim Kardashian Takes Part in 'KUWTK' Filming One Day After Kanye West's Twitter Outburst Raises Concerns

"The show must go on" is a term Kim Kardashian knows well. It's no secret to faithful Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans that the mom-of-four has always fulfilled her duties with work if she can help it and recent events are no exception. Kardashian was seen filming her family's popular reality series just one day after her husband Kanye West's Twitter rant.

The 39-year-old was seen with her younger sister Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend — who she is rumored to be working things out with currently — Tristan Thompson as the three were spotted in Malibu, California according to the Daily Mail. Kardashian was spotted the same day she took to Instagram to break her silence on the challenging matter involving West. While Kardashian and her sisters have been very open with the public over the years involving their personal life, a source did tell TMZ that Kardashian isn't allowing the camera crews to film or showcase any of West's bipolar episode. She has also banned the show from profiling her children in case they watch it later.

Following his recent tweets — that have since been deleted — that state he's wanted to get a divorce from Kardashian since 2018, and the ones that accuse her and her mom Kris Jenner of trying to lock him up, there's talk that Kardashian and West are ready to get a divorce. A source told PEOPLE that both sides feel the "marriage is over" discussing the "most amicable and loving co-parenting situation" for their four children. The two share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 14 months.

"There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over," the source added. Another source told Us Weekly that "Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce," adding that they "wanted to make it work" for the kids and that's the reason they haven't gone through with it prior to now. Another source says West has a much different approach to announcing such big news than Kardashian and that the pair "have work to do" to get everyone moving on in a healthy manner.

"Kanye has, well, he has gone down a different path. Both in terms of decided to announce his presidential bid, and also in terms of how he is choosing to express himself and the things he is choosing to say," the source said. "They have work to do, as parents and as spouses who want to end this phase of their relationship. Kanye knows all of this, and everything that is happening right now is just like a horrible sideshow to what the real issues are."