Kardashians Re-Sign With E! For Massive Amount of Money

The Kardashians are re-signing with E! network for five more seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality star family will be making $30 million per season, which brings the grand total for their new deal to $150 million.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that E! made an overall deal with the Kardashian-Jenner crew. The network is paying for all services rendered by the famous family.

The contract is a bump from the 2015 deal that the family made with the network. In the Kardashians’ last deal, they were given $20 million for five seasons, totaling $100 million.

The deal is reportedly structured so that the family can split up the money how they see fit.

With this new contract, Keeping Up With the Kardashians will continue into 2019.

Earlier this year, the show celebrated its 10th anniversary. To commemorate the special moment, KUWTK aired a 90-minute special that featured the Kardashian/Jenner women reflecting on the past decade of their reality TV career.

“I think the show is an amazing foundation for everything else we do,” family matriarch, Kris Jenner, told Variety.

Jenner has also previously explained that she has no plans for the reality TV show to end in the near future.

“I used to just joke and say it’ll be when Kylie gets married in 20 years, and here we are 10 years later,” she said. “Who thought a decade later we would still be going as strong as we are.”

“It’s really interesting because there are so many people emotionally invested in the family, and they want to see the ups and the downs and the good and the bad and the ugly and all of it,” she continued.

Jenner also addressed whether or not any of her six kids have voiced their desire to stop the show.

“I think everybody has their breaks that they need from time to time,” she said. “If somebody’s really had enough and they’re overwhelmed or they’re really crazy or they’re filming, everybody still is able to take a break for a minute and it still works out.”