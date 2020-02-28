Katy Perry Shows ‘American Idol’ Judges the Actual Rooftop Where Orlando Bloom Proposed

Katy Perry is taking a walk down memory lane with her fellow American Idol judges as she shows them the Los Angeles rooftop where she and fiancé Orlando Bloom officially got engaged. In a PEOPLE exclusive preview of Sunday’s episode of the ABC singing competition, Perry shows off the sentimental spot to Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan after Bloom popped the question in February 2019. [Watch the clip here.]

“Look! You can even see the Hollywood sign over there,” she says excitedly. “This is a view.”

“That’s a good omen,” Richie agrees.

“This actual rooftop, this is where Orlando and I got engaged,” Perry reveals at last. “He asked me to marry him on a helicopter and we landed the helicopter actually on this rooftop. I just am feeling all the feelings.”

“I bet,” a surprised Richie responds.

“Oh my God, I remember this awning,” Perry continues. “We were all out here. My whole family and friends, he had surprised me. Everyone was wearing matching sweaters. It was really sweet. It was so beautiful — all in this room. …It’s here, I’m happy to celebrate it again.”

Since beginning to date in 2016, the “Firework” songstress and Lord of the Rings actor have brought out the best in one another, she revealed in a January cover story for Vogue India.

“I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine…. And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance — Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own,” she told the outlet. “He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real. He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson.”

Having been married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, and dating John Mayer on and off following her divorce, Perry has had her share of romantic connections, but her relationship with Bloom is something different than anything else she’s experienced.

“Love is different from dating. You date in your twenties. Love is partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone,” she explained. “Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.”

