See Katy Perry’s Blonde Hairdo for ‘American Idol’ Season 17 Finale

American Idol judge Katy Perry debuted a gorgeous new blonde hairdo for the Season 17 finale, and she showed it off on Instagram.

Taking to the social media network, Perry revealed the look, which is a near-platinum color, and very long and flowing.

The singer also donned a sparkling purple dress and lavish earrings.

View this post on Instagram VOTE! #AmericanIdol A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 19, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT

Many of Perry’s followers have since commented on the new look, with one saying, “I literally said out loud ‘She’s so pretty.’ “

“Ya girl lookin fine,” someone else quipped, while another person said, “I AM DEAD.”

Some of Perry’s celebrity friends replied to the photo also, with actress Mindy Kaling calling her “Gorgeous,” and former The Voice contestant Brooke Simpson writing, “SHES EVERYONE!!!! ITS ALL IN HER!!!!!! I meeeaaannnnn.”

The finale of the musical competition show came down to top three contestants Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg. When the voting was complete, it was Hardy who emerged the victor.

Following his win, 19-year-old Hardy spoke to ET and said that he was overcome with “so many different emotions.”

“My mind is so overwhelmed right now with so many different emotions. I really need to let it sink in. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he continued. “I’m still processing it but it’s been a crazy night.”

Aranda has also since spoken out about coming in second place, telling Hollywood Life that he is very happy for Hardy.

“He just has to make tons of music,” he shared. “And do everything to be the best that he can be.

“The whole experience was awesome,” Aranda also said. “It means everything that I was able to do my own music and have people like it!”

Me oh my oh, congratulations @TheLaineHardy! You’ve made us all #LouisianaProud back home and we can’t wait to have big fun on the bayou! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/lXKUvKCuWi — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 20, 2019

Perry’s fellow judge, Luke Bryan, also shared a message for Hardy, tweeting out, “[Laine Hardy] you are THE [American Idol] Congratulations. Happy for you, buddy. [Idol Finale].”

He later added in a follow-up tweet, “Tonight was incredible and this season was so much fun. Thanks to everyone for watching and voting. That’s a wrap.”