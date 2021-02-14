Katy Perry: All the Best Photos of the 'American Idol' Judge

American Idol's fourth season on ABC and 19th season overall starts on Valentine's Day and once again includes Katy Perry as one of the judges. The "Daisies" singer has been on the judge's panel since ABC revived the show in 2018, alongside singer Lionel Richie and country star Luke Bryan. Perry, 36, has already been in the music business for two decades, earning countless hits during her journey. She is now engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who was born in August 2020. The new season of American Idol is the first filmed completely during the coronavirus pandemic, which forced delays during last year's season. This year, the production team is taking every precaution to help Perry and the other judges deliver musical entertainment to Americans at home who need a little break from the news. "I'm a new mom, so I'm not here to risk anything!" Perry recently told KABC. "But I am here to be able to continue to spread hope that we need, that provides fun, entertainment, because man, times are tough, you need a little bit of laughing, of singing, dancing, a little release." With that in mind, scroll on to check out some of Perry's best photos, including some recent pictures she shared on her Instagram page. American Idol airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

At the Super Bowl in 2015 (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images) The biggest moment of Perry's career so far is her performance at the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Feb. 1, 2015. An estimated 118.5 million Americans tuned in to perform some of her biggest hits. She quickly ran through "Roar," "Dark Horse," "I Kissed a Girl," "Teenage Dream," "California Gurls" and "Firework." Lenny Kravitz joined her for "I Kissed a Girl," while Missy Elliot performed "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It" and "Lose Control." The show had a viral moment when the "Left Shark" dancer appeared to be out of sync with the "Right Shark" dancer. The two dancers were really Perry's longtime background dancers Scott Byrick and Bryan Gaw.

Queen of Hearts View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) Perry's most recent album is Smile, which was released in August. The album includes the singles "Daisies," "Smile" and "Not the End of the World." Although the album received a mixed response from critics, it still became her fifth Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 album chart. It peaked at number five on the chart but quickly fell to number 54 in its second week.

A 'Firework' in 2014 (Photo: Christie Goodwin/Getty Images) Perry's career began back in 2001 with Katy Hudson, a Christian rock album. The album has become a rarity since Perry became a superstar since it was released on a record label that went bankrupt just before it came out. The album is also unavailable to listen to on Spotify. Perry was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. Her professional last name "Perry" is her mother's maiden name. Her mother's brother was the late filmmaker Frank Perry.

Playin guitar in 2009 (Photo: Michael Hurcomb/Corbis via Getty Images) After her Christian rock album failed commercially, Perry decided to become a secular musician and became "Katy Perry" professionally. In 2007, she released an EP called Ur So Gay under her "new" name and followed that up with her breakthrough album One of the Boys. The album included her smash hit "I Kissed a Girl," and she has been a star ever since. Teenage Dream followed in 2010, Prism in 2013, and Witness in 2017.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in 2019 (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Perry has been dating Bloom since 2016. Their plans to get married were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight they hope to have more children. "Even though Katy is back to being busy with work and American Idol, she has mentioned that motherhood has made her think about having more children one day," the source explained. The two are "doing well as a couple," the source added. "Her and Orlando have a really good groove going and are loving being parents... They're just enjoying the moment and spending time with Daisy and each other."