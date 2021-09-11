Suspect Arrested After Attack on Reality TV Star

Katie Price, a prolific reality TV star in the U.K., was allegedly assaulted on Aug. 23. The suspect was arrested the following day and released on bail while awaiting trial. In the days since the alleged attack, the 43-year-old Price reportedly quit social media after trolls accused her of faking the attack. The Celebrity Big Brother star later bowed out of several public appearances before finally making her first appearance at the National Television Awards in London on Sept. 9.

Price attended the awards as a nominee for Katie Price: Harvey and Me. The critically acclaimed BBC documentary is about her 19-year-old son Harvey, who is on the autism spectrum, is partially blind, and was diagnosed with ADHD and Prader-Willi Syndrome. Although the film did not win at the awards ceremony, the BBC announced plans to produce a sequel, What Harvey Did Next. Harvey attended the awards show with Price, alongside Price’s sister, Sophie.

Price was hospitalized in the early morning hours on Aug. 23 after suffering a “facial” injury. “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1:30 a.m. this morning, Monday, August 23,” Essex Police said in a statement on Monday. “We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.” A 32-year-old man was later arrested. On Aug. 24, police said he was released on bail until Sept. 20. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft, and coercive and controlling behavior.

After the attack, Price shared photos of her injuries with The Sun. “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened,” she told the outlet Tuesday. “I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured. I can’t say any more.”

Price’s photos only brought out trolls who bombarded her Instagram page with comments accusing her of making up the assault. Her most recent post, a photo of one of her daughters, was inundated with nasty messages. A source later told The Sun Price had to “step back” from using Instagram because of the negative comments.

Another friend told The Sun that Price wants the charges against the suspect dropped because of the publicity a trial will attract. “This is a nightmare situation for Katie,” the friend said. “She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance. She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinized by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out.”

A few days after the alleged attack, Price was set to attend the British LGTB Awards, but her representative told The Sun she will not be there. “I can confirm Katie regrettably won’t be attending tonight’s event, despite her best intentions,” the rep said. Another source said Price was “devastated” that she could not “face going out.”

Price rose to fame as a glamour model before starring in U.K. reality shows like I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother. She also headlined her own shows, including Katie & Peter, Signed by Katie Price, and Katie Price: My Crazy Life. She has five children and is now engaged to former Love Island star Carl Woods. The engagement ring Woods gave her was allegedly stolen during the assault.