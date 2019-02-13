Kate Gosselin Talks Her New Dating Reality Show Alongside 18-Year-Old Twins Mady and Cara

Kate Gosselin is looking for love, and enlisting the help of her 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara to do so!

The mother-daughter trio made a rare public appearance to promote the Kate Plus 8 star’s new reality show, Kate Plus Date, Tuesday at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Deadline reported.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Kate kept it classic in a shimmery gray sweater dress, nude heels and long blonde hair, the twins showed off their individual style, with Cara sporting stylish glasses and a floral dress and Mady rocking a pink zip dress and white ankle boots.

Getting back into the dating pool after her divorce from the twin’s father, Jon Gosselin, in 2009 has been an interesting experience, Kate told the crowd.

“This was a journey and it was really neat,” Kate, 43, explained of filming the dating show. She added that she was ready to dive into dating on reality TV mostly due to “the safety it provides.”

“We’ve been nudging her to date for years,” Mady said of herself and the other seven Gosselin children. “She deserves to be happy. Everyone deserves to be happy.”

The twins will appear with their mother on the show, which premieres in June on TLC, and will be “weighing in and helping me out” preparing for and dissecting the results of the dates set up initially by professional matchmakers, Kate revealed.

“They were strictly blind dates, but I didn’t even know, really, their names, until minutes before,” Kate told reporters. “A lot of the awkwardness, uncomfortable terrified reactions came from the fact that they were hit or miss. It’s a very difficult concept, and this is a very real show in that I am really looking for someone.”

Kate also defended the decision to have her eight children grow up on various reality shows during the TCA appearance, saying, “I feel like, more than anything, it has enriched their lives. It has made them world-wise and taught them a lot about people’s intentions I think more so than other kids their age.”

Kate Plus Date was described by President and General Manager of TLC, Howard Lee, as such: “Almost 10 years after her divorce and with diapers, bottles, and sleepless nights a thing of the past, Kate Gosselin is ready to find love or, at least, like.”

He continued, “With the help of professional matchmakers and her college-bound daughters Mady and Cara, Kate dives back into the dating pool. She puts it all out there, the good, the bad, and the super awkward.”

Kate Plus Date premieres in June 2019 on TLC.

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery